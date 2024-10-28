Backstage News On Two WWE Tag Teams Potentially Splitting Up

Historically, WWE's enthusiasm for tag team wrestling has ebbed and flowed, but currently boasts one of the strongest rosters in company history. The arrival of The Motor City Machine Guns added even more depth to the division, and with the Usos' reunion on the October 21 edition of "Raw," fans of those matches have a lot to look forward to. However, Dave Meltzer of "Wrestling Observer Radio" says that WWE may be getting ready to dismantle two established tag teams in order to make room.

Meltzer predicted that #DIY may be one of the teams WWE breaks up. "The Machine Guns as a team are kind of the team in the spot that DIY was," Meltzer said. "The small team that's really, really good workers." Dissension between Tomasso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano was teased on October 25 episode of "SmackDown" during their loss to the Motor City Machine Guns. Ciampa and Gargano first formed DIY in "NXT" in 2015, and after a duration where both men pursued singles endeavors, re-formed on WWE's main roster in late 2023.

Meltzer also believes WWE may be closer than ever to breaking up The Street Profits. He said that WWE has been wanting to experiment with Ford as a singles star for quite some time now, but claimed Ford had resisted over concerns his partner would be left without much to do, creatively.

"For a long time there's been a push from people who think that Montez Ford should be a singles star," Meltzer said. "He's been resisting it because most people figure it's gonna be one of those things like ... [Dawkins] will probably kind of fall into nowhere land."

Both #DIY and The Street Profits are former "NXT" and "Raw" Tag Team Champions. The Street Profits also won the "SmackDown" Tag Team Championship, joining the Triple Crown club for tag teams.