Report: Vince McMahon Launching Entertainment Company, Enlisting Former WWE Personnel

"We make movies," was Vince McMahon's description of WWE's main product in the 1999 film "Beyond The Mat," and now it looks like the disgraced former WWE Chairman is set to enter the entertainment field, following his exit from TKO Group Holdings.

According to PWInsider, McMahon is setting up a new entertainment company, alongside former WWE executives Brad Blum and Kristen Prouty will be involved in the company. Blum was McMahon's chief of staff before McMahon's first retirement in 2022, when both men exited the company. Blum returned with McMahon, when the former WWE Chairman returned in 2023 to facilitate the merger of UFC and WWE under Endeavor, then resigned his position in May. The new entertainment company will not compete with TKO Group Holdings. It is said to be focused on fiction and nonfiction products, likely meaning movies and television, keeping it far from the sports-entertainment world of pro wrestling and mixed martial arts. The company will reportedly be based in Los Angeles, CA.

McMahon resigned from his WWE and TKO duties in January, following the revelation of a civil suit against him, John Laurinaitis, WWE, and unnamed corporate officers for their role in the sexual abuse, harassment, and trafficking of former employee Janel Grant. McMahon, Laurinaitis, and WWE are currently awaiting the results of a federal investigation into any possible criminal charges that could stem from Grant's allegations. On top of Grant's allegations, McMahon, his wife Linda, WWE, and TKO Group Holdings are currently the subject of a civil suit, claiming negligence in the infamous "Ring Boys scandal" of the early 90s, which alleges Vince and Linda knew of and did nothing about ring announcer Mel Phillips's sexual abuse of minors.