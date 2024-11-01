Hulk Hogan Recalls WWE's Vince McMahon Approaching Him With 'Master Plan'

WWE Golden Age veteran Hulk Hogan recently appeared on the "Patrick Bet-David Podcast," where he retold the story of how Vince McMahon Jr. approached him with a plan to explode the WWE after things fell through between Hogan and Vince McMahon Sr., leading his career to take a pivot to Japan and Minnesota, before being approached by the younger McMahon.

"He had this master plan," Hogan claimed, then recalled that they met in Minneapolis to discuss the details. The veteran then claimed that the "Hulkamania" movement he started in Minnesota had a lot of momentum, which likely caught the attention of McMahon. "He goes: 'I've got this idea; I want to take over the whole world. Not just a regional promotion."

Hogan noted how McMahon had the idea to break into the global market, but that he specifically needed the future WWE Hall of Famer to do it. McMahon's desire for Hogan was a direct contradiction of his father, who fired Hogan for acting in "Rocky III."

"When I told him I was going to do the movie, [Vince Sr.] goes 'Well, Terry' – you know, my first name of course – 'You're a wrestler, not an actor,'" Hogan said. "The Hulkster" said that he was in Fall River, Massachusetts, and was called to go to Charlotte, North Carolina, which clashed with his plans to film "Rocky III." He and McMahon Sr. couldn't reach a conclusion, leading to him being fired.

