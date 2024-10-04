WWE Hall Of Famer Hulk Hogan Recalls Being Fired By Vince McMahon Sr.

Hulk Hogan's contributions to WWE in the 1980s led to the promotion becoming a crossover star. However, while Hogan might have believed his star power gave him immunity to backlash in WWE, the Hall of Famer recalled pushing Vince McMahon Snr. to the point where he fired the "Hulkster."

Advertisement

In a recent interview with "Bartstool Rasslin'," Hogan was asked which era of his career he'd most likely want to experience. The legend quickly noted that he'd preferably re-experience the "boom period" or "Golden Era," and called back to when McMahon fired him for doing the "Rocky III" movie.

Hogan recalled being in Fall River, Massachusetts, and that he had obligations to drive to Charlotte to make a TV taping for Jim Crockett Promotions but he had other plans. "[McMahon] told me to get into my car and drive, I said, 'Well I told you Vince' — Vince senior of course, the old man — 'That I was going to L.A. to make this movie," Hogan said. "So, he goes, 'If you go do the Rocky movie, you're fired.' So, I said, 'Okay, cool,' and went to do the Rocky movie."

Advertisement

The veteran claimed that he was seeing a "beautiful" Japanese woman at the time, and spent around 20 weeks a year in Japan, so he seemingly didn't care about being fired. Interestingly, he noted that Vince McMahon Jr. ended up giving him a call to negotiate his return. "So, he flew to Minnesota, we talked, made the deal and I went back and the timing was perfect," he recalled. Hogan also signed a new WWE Legends deal earlier this year, proving that he's had staying power in the promotion.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Barstool Rasslin'" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.