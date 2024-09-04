Hulk Hogan Details New Deal With WWE

Though his in-ring days appear to be long behind him, Hulk Hogan has found plenty of ways to stay in the news this past summer. Most of those ways have been pretty controversial, from Hogan's appearance at the Republican National Convention in July to endorse Donald Trump, to remarks about Democratic nominee Kamala Harris, where Hogan mocked her heritage and even suggested he wanted to bodyslam her.

Now Hogan is in the news again, this time for something that will likely be a bit less polarizing. Appearing on "Impaulsive," Hogan informed WWE star, and a man no stranger to controversy himself in Logan Paul, that he had agreed to a new contract with WWE that will keep the Hulkster associated with the promotion for years to come.

"I signed a five-year deal," Hogan said. "I'm going to be 71 years old in a few weeks, but I signed a five-year deal for the licensing and merchandising stuff, and you know the ambassador stuff, if they need me to do something for WrestleMania. I just love doing it."

Hogan's new deal continues an association with WWE that has run on and off since the late 1970s, and one that looked to be over for good in 2015, when racist remarks Hogan made on video led to WWE releasing Hogan from his ambassador deal and removing him from the WWE Hall of Fame. Three years later, Hogan was reinstated to the Hall of Fame and controversially brought back to the company, where he has continued to serve as an ambassador since, while making sporadic appearances on TV.

