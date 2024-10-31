The Tragic Side Of Roman Reigns' Real Life

There can be little doubt over the status of Roman Reigns as the generational face of WWE throughout the modern era, spurred on by his 1,316 days as WWE Champion as the "Tribal Chief" and the undisputed main event attraction of this decade thus far. Reigns' journey is one chronicled extensively throughout his "WWE Legends" A&E documentary as a path to greatness, with Reigns describing the intersection between his character and his own being – Joe Anoa'i – as a fine line, one half shown and magnified to exemplify his role as the family leader.

But it has been an uphill battle for the Reigns seen today to truly emerge in the way he intended, and the man behind the character had to overcome his own set of hurdles before either element of the "Tribal Chief" could be cemented.

On a professional level, Reigns has stood across from the likes of John Cena, The Undertaker, Edge, Randy Orton, and Triple H, beating all of them and amassing a gold-laden resume. But it's his personal battles that have shaped the legacy of his persona, proven when Reigns leaned into his own vision of himself upon his return in 2020, the first marked shift in the way fans perceived his run at the top.

The intertwining of Reigns as the face of WWE with his role within the storied Anoa'i wrestling dynasty shone the light on the organic half of Reigns that fans had clamored for. For as much as he has had to endure an uphill battle as a WWE Superstar in the eyes of the creators and the consumers, real life has continued to churn away where the cameras don't follow, and there have been a number of defining moments of tragedy laid on the road to becoming the "Head of the Table" fans love to adore or abhor today.

