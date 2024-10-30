WWE Hall Of Famer Hulk Hogan Opens Up About Stalled Biopic

After years of waiting for the Hulk Hogan biopic first announced in 2019 for Netflix, fans got an unfortunate update in August that the film set to star Chris Hemsworth has been scrapped.

During a recent appearance on his "PBD Podcast," two-time WWE Hall of Famer Hogan discussed what happened with the project.

Advertisement

"[Netflix] kinda like missed a beat in the contract," Hogan revealed. "There was a payment that wasn't placed at the right. The script was amazing. Actually, Scott Silver who wrote the script [for] 'The Joker' stuff, '[The] Wolf of Wall Street,' a bunch of other movies, he said, 'This is the best thing I've ever written.' And when I read it, I went, 'Oh my god, this is really good.'"

Hogan felt the script was dark but also something that the public probably may have wanted to see.

"I just was moving forward at the time and when they, business-wise, missed a date, there was an option for me to pull out and I did. I pulled out," Hogan revealed.

The WWE Hall of Famer also brought up the skepticism from the Hemsworth announcement, with some stating that he had only played fictional characters.

Advertisement

Ben Affleck and Matt Damon announced in August that they were going to make a movie based on Hogan which focused on his trial with the now-defunct website Gawker, titled "Killing Gawker." Hogan, who is not involved in that film, said that he wants creative control, not creative input, for any project he is involved in, and that anyone who attempts to make a film about him without his involvement could end up in a bad position legally due to the rights retained on his life story.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "PBD Podcast" with a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.