WWE Hall Of Famer Hulk Hogan Says He Was Only Nervous Meeting This Celebrity

It's expected for fans to become starstruck when they get the chance to meet a wrestler they admire, and Hulk Hogan has seen it countless times from fans, young and old. But even he isn't immune to feeling nervous when meeting someone he admires.

While talking on the "PBD Podcast," Hogan revealed a celebrity interaction that gave him the jitters.

"Now, I met tons and tons of celebrities. Met a lot of people, Michael Jackson, met a lot of people ... and this is kind of weird, but the first time I really freaked out and started shaking and got nervous and the only person that's ever happened was when I met Jerry Springer," Hogan said.

The two-time WWE Hall of Famer revealed that he was a huge Jerry Springer fan. Aside from his chance meeting with Springer, another celebrity interaction left "The Hulkster" in bewilderment.

"I was sitting at the Twin Towers one day with my wife at Vince [McMahon]'s birthday party, and this cop comes up and tapes me on the shoulder. He goes, 'Oh, Cher, her limo for you, it's downstairs. She wants you to come over and have dinner with her," Hogan recalled.

He, though, disclosed that he refused the invitation. That was not the only time a ride was sent for Hogan in New York City while he was with his wife as Hogan also unveiled that during the tour for her book "Sex," Madonna sent a car for him to come to her party but he refused this invitation as well.

