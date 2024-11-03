Cody Rhodes Believes This UFC Star Should 'Dip His Toes' In WWE

Cody Rhodes identified UFC veteran Conor McGregor as someone he would like to see appear in WWE. "The Notorious" McGregor became UFC's highest-paid fighter over the past decade after becoming the first to become champion in two different weight classes simultaneously — featherweight and lightweight — and broke more records when he made the cross over to boxing for a fight with Floyd Mayweather Jr.. But the WWE Champion wants to see how the Irishman would handle a transition to the entertainment side of sports.

Advertisement

"Someone that I'd love to see just dip his toes in the water would be Conor," Rhodes told "The Schmo," "Because the competition environment at WWE is different than what you might think. It's so much about who has the most discipline, who's the most professional getting to the finish line, getting to a WrestleMania, and I feel like someone who's competed at the highest level like he has — in so many amazing fights — I think it's just time to, maybe, dip into the more entertainment side of sports entertainment. I think he would be great at it."

Rhodes would further praise McGregor, while admitting he knows little of the sport, as he named his UFC Mount Rushmore. He was named alongside lineal Heavyweight Champion Jon Jones, Hall of Famer and former WWE star Ronda Rousey, and MMA pioneer Chuck Liddell. McGregor's last fight in UFC came in 2021, losing via doctor stoppage to Dustin Poirier in a rematch from six months earlier, during which Poirier similarly won via TKO, leaving him with a 22-6 record and no future fights locked in. Rhodes, meanwhile, will be facing World Heavyweight Champion GUNTHER this weekend at Crown Jewel, a Champion vs. Champion match for the Crown Jewel Championship.

Advertisement

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "The Schmo" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.