Eric Bischoff Assesses The State Of The Refereeing In AEW

AEW is a promotion known for "referee's discretion," a term often used when a referee lets certain rules slip in the name of a definitive outcome to a match. Former WCW President Eric Bischoff, whose former company was known for plenty of referee's discretion of it's own, feels that the lack of adherence to the rules is making the AEW referees a third wheel in matches.

Advertisement

"Why even have a referee if, essentially, there are no rules?" Bischoff asked on "83 Weeks" recently. "It makes zero sense...The referee is just there and we've seen some of the horrible refereeing that we've seen in AEW, it's become a joke at this point."

Bischoff looked back fondly on the days of former World Championship Wrestling president Bill Watts, who felt that wrestling rules needed to be held fast, as the disqualifications and count-outs helped make future pinfalls and submissions more meaningful, and did his best to implement as many as possible during his tenure as president.

"That gives you a storytelling device," Bischoff said. Where Bischoff felt Watts faltered was not giving the audience time to get used to the new rules. "Maybe a little too much too soon...and I don't think the audience connected the emotional dots that they should've."

Advertisement

Despite Bischoff's feelings, AEW seems happy with the referee roster, as a number of AEW officials were re-signed at the beginning of the year. AEW is reportedly working on nipping the issues of referee negligence in the bud, as the lack of attention has led to moments like Jon Moxley continuing a match with an injury. Of course, sometimes the referees themselves get injured; just ask AEW official Bryce Remsburg and his black eye.