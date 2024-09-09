Photo: AEW Referee Bryce Remsburg Shows Off Black Eye He Got At All Out 2024

It's safe to say that AEW All Out this past Saturday in Chicago, Illinois was a night full of hatred and violence. Perhaps nothing solidified that more than matches like the main event, "Hangman" Adam Page vs. Swerve Strickland, Daniel Garcia vs. MJF, and the Chicago Street Fight between Kris Statlander and Willow Nightingale, with all three matches featuring blood, violence, fractured friendships, and careers possibly being changed forever.

As it turns out though, the wrestlers weren't the only ones to get some scrapes Saturday night. Taking to X Sunday afternoon, AEW referee Bryce Remsburg posted a photo of himself sporting black left eye. Calling it an "workplace hazard," Remsberg revealed via a photo that he received the black eye after Bryan Danielson connected with an errant Busaiku Knee during his AEW World Championship match against Jack Perry.

The accidental knee was almost costly to Danielson, who was attacked by The Young Bucks while Remsburg was down before Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta ran out to make the save. Both Danielson and Remsburg would recover from the setback, with Danielson ultimately securing the victory, and retaining his title, after a third Busaiku Knee, with Remsburg in perfect position to count the three.

Remsburg's black eye will likely not keep him from officiating AEW matches this week on "Dynamite," "Rampage," or "Collision," though it did lead to him having to sport sunglasses during his 9 year old son's birthday party on Sunday afternoon. Remsburg joked on X that he used the sunglasses to avoid being interrogated by the party's guests over how he received his shiner.