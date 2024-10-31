AEW's Bobby Lashley Wanted To Do A Story With 'Racial Tension' & WWE's Gunther

Bobby Lashley is officially "All Elite" after dominating Swerve Strickland during his debut appearance on "AEW Dynamite," which will likely lead into a high-profile feud. Few were happy with Lashley's utilization in WWE, and many had their own opinions on who he should've faced to remain a top star, but according to the man himself, a feud with GUNTHER was what he wanted.

According to Lashley on "The Lame Guys" podcast, he wanted to have a racially-charged storyline with the World Heavyweight Champion. "I wanna roll up on him and I want GUNTHER to say, people like you don't deserve a chance at my title, and people would have been like, 'What did he say?'" he explained. Lashley noted that GUNTHER's Austrian ethnicity would've pushed the right buttons and gotten close enough to a racist angle without actually crossing the line.

"The crowd would have been like, uh! Did he say that?" Lashley proposed, then explaining that he would've made a tiny reference to Adolf Hitler's infamous mustache to cause more heat. "I don't know if we could have went there, but if we could have, it would've been the best." Lashley further noted that the feud could've been huge, and also proposed that The Hurt Business should've feuded with The Bloodline. "I think we dropped the ball on a lot of those things. It is what it is." Hopefully, Lashley's AEW run will allow him, MVP, and Shelton Benjamin to have the exposure they didn't get in WWE, but only time will tell.

