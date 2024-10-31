Backstage Details On When Bobby Lashley Signed With AEW, Why His Debut Was Delayed

Bobby Lashley made his AEW debut during Wednesday's "AEW Dynamite Fright Night" special, re-joining the Hurt Syndicate (Business) alongside Shelton Benjamin and MVP against Swerve Strickland and Prince Nana. With his appearance during last night's show, Lashley put an end to much speculation following his WWE departure earlier this year, with it being reported that he and Benjamin were negotiating with AEW before MVP had even debuted.

Fightful Select has since reported that Lashley was signed in September and had been planned to debut at WrestleDream earlier this month. However, due to the closing angle involving Bryan Danielson's retirement and attack at the hands of the Blackpool Combat Club, the decision was made to delay his appearance. The build to tonight was set in motion with the debut of MVP during "Grand Slam," with Benjamin joining the fold as the offer was made to Swerve at WrestleDream to also come aboard. He declined, and thus "Fright Night" saw Benjamin and Strickland clash in the main event, which the latter won despite dominance from the former.

As Strickland celebrated his victory over Benjamin, the camera panned to MVP on the phone to someone, which happened to be the debuting Lashley, joining in a beatdown of the former AEW World Champion to close the show. Lashley was last seen in a wrestling ring for WWE in April, with his last TV match coming as a losing part of a three-way against LA Knight and Santos Escobar. This was Strickland's first match since losing the Lights Out Steel Cage match against "Hangman" Adam Page at AEW All Out.

