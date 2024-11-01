Jon Moxley Explains Why There's Never Been A More Exciting Time In AEW

AEW and WBD have agreed to a new media rights deal that will not only see AEW programming stay on TNT and TBS but also see the promotion join the Max streaming library. The shows will even be simulcast live on Max once the platform has the capabilities.

According to AEW World Champion Jon Moxley, there will be opportunities like never before thanks to the new WBD deal.

"Now we have a new television deal, we'll be streaming on HBO Max which will bring new opportunities," Moxley said in an interview with "Youngstown Studio" recently. "[Pro Wrestling is] always changing, always growing, always evolving, and if you don't keep up with it, if you're not constantly learning, then you get left behind. Some of the smartest people in the business, they are so far behind that they'll never catch up. I'd rather be the first person to try something."

Moxley thinks that the new age of streaming will give him and the Blackpool Combat Club room to experiment, and is excited at the prospect of pro wrestling changing with the times.

"The future, to me, there's never been a more exciting time," Moxley said. "The future is wide open to make it whatever we want to make it."

AEW isn't the only promotion embracing streaming, as "WWE Raw" will make the move from its long-time home on cable television to Netflix on January 6, while "SmackDown" will remain on cable and "NXT" on its new home on The CW. WWE came to a multi-billion dollar agreement with the streamer to broadcast the flagship program.