Former WWE & TNA Star Tommy Dreamer Wants His Ashes Spread At ECW Arena

When it's all said and done, Tommy Dreamer wants (at least some of) his ashes spread across the 2300 Arena, which previously served as the home to Extreme Championship Wrestling. Much of Dreamer's early in-ring career, of course, centered in ECW, where he boasted notable reigns as ECW World Heavyweight and ECW Tag Team Champion. On a recent episode of "Busted Open Radio," Dreamer opened up about the significance of ECW, especially as it pertains to his personal career.

"Probably when I die, I will have some of my ashes spread in [the old ECW Arena] or on that corner, and then the Sandman will snort it up," Dreamer said. "It's everything. I say this all the time. Thomas Laughlin was born in Yonkers, New York, but Tommy Dreamer was born in the ECW Arena. I just celebrated [last] Monday, my 35th year of being a wrestler. I would be a no name; I would not have this career if it wasn't for ECW. It's my legacy. It's what I'm most proud of. It was the greatest time of my life."

While the Paul Heyman-owned promotion was eventually absorbed by WWE in 2001, Dreamer points out that its legacy, and his in it, continues to live on, so much so that he's routinely greeted with "ECW!" chants whenever he appears at pro wrestling shows.

This week, the spirit of ECW will once again take centerstage when "WWE NXT" hosts a special Wednesday night television show from the 2300 Arena (aka ECW Arena), with multiple ECW legends on the lineup. There is no word on if Dreamer himself will be added to that lineup as well.

