AEW's Thunder Rosa Assesses WWE's Strategy With NXT Show From ECW Arena

With the 2024 USA presidential election taking place next Tuesday, "WWE NXT" has taken next week's show out of its usual time slot and into a Wednesday night one instead. In doing so, "NXT" also put itself head-to-head with "AEW Dynamite" next week. On a recent episode of "Busted Open Radio," former AEW Women's Champion Thunder Rosa assessed how the "NXT" brand has approached this situation by lacing an ECW theme into its upcoming program.

"It's a strategy that they have because they're going on a Wednesday, not on a Tuesday, against AEW," Rosa said. "And if you do a not so good of a job on promoting or making it feel like it's [not] a big fight feel, who's going to tune in into it? Everything that they've done in the last five days leading to next week's show, it makes sense. People are engaged and people are excited. When you make people excited about things, about storylines, about things that didn't have a lot of time to build, but it makes sense for next week's show, people are going to tune in. People are going to show up, people are going to talk about it. That's what you need for shows like this."

As Rosa mentioned, the build for the November 6 "NXT" show, which emanates from the old ECW arena in Philadelphia, has not been long, but it has seen a number of developments. Within relation to the former Paul-Heyman-owned promotion, ex-ECW manager Dawn Marie will serve as the special guest referee to a hardcore match pitting Lola Vice against Jaida Parker. Former ECW Television Champion Rob Van Dam and eight-time ECW Tag Team Champion Bubby Ray Dudley (aka Bully Ray) will also appear at the show, with the latter teaming with NXT Champion Trick Williams.

