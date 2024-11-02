Former AEW Star Marko Stunt Announces His Retirement From Professional Wrestling

Former AEW and GCW star Marko Stunt has announced his retirement from in-ring competition. The 28-year-old was best known for his role alongside AEW Tag Team Champions "Jungle Boy" Jack Perry and Luchasaurus — now Killswitch — as the Jurassic Express trio, but found himself left out of the group's appearances more and more as Christian Cage joined the fold, with Stunt ultimately departing the promotion in 2022. Since then, he has continued to work with Game Changer Wrestling and other independent promotions, but he appears to have made his last wrestling appearance as a surprise return during "AEW Collision" in July.

"To my fans, friends, and the wrestling community," Stunt wrote via X. "Today, I write this with a heavy yet grateful heart as I announce my retirement from professional wrestling. This decision was not an easy one, as wrestling has been the biggest part of my life for so long, filled with moments that have shaped who I am today. It has been an incredible journey – one full of passion, sweat, tears, and unrivaled joy. Over the years I've given my body up to professional wrestling. I obviously am not the biggest, and I used that, and I allowed myself to be battered, but man did I love it. However, after consulting with my doctor, I was advised to prioritize my long-term health and step down from in-ring competition. Accepting this reality has been one of the toughest moments of my career, but I know it is the right decision."

Stunt thanked AEW, GCW, and Brett Lauderdale for the opportunities he had while wrestling, and further extended his appreciation to those he has worked with and the fans that have supported him over the years. He will be retiring after a decade in the sport, having begun training when he was 18.