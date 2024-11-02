Bianca Belair & Jade Cargill Retain Women's Tag Titles At WWE Crown Jewel 2024

Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill are still the Women's Tag Team Champions after defeating Damage CNTRL's IYO SKY and Kairi Sane, the Meta Four's Lash Legend and Jakara Jackson, and Piper Niven and Chelsea Green at Crown Jewel in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The match was competed under the rules where two women were legal at a time, but anyone could tag in at anytime on any opponent.

SKY and Belair started off the match and all the women were constantly on their toes to break up any pin attempt to save the match for their team. At one point in the match, Sane hit an Insane Elbow from the top rope to some of the women positioned on the outside, taking them out. SKY followed up with a moonsault from the top rope to the outside, before Jackson and Legend hit a double team move, with Jackson jumping from Legend's shoulders to take out the competitors on the outside. Legend and Belair were left in the ring, but not for long, as they too tumbled to the outside.

From that point on, the match descended into chaos with no woman left in their respective corner. The double-team moves continued by the Meta Four and Damage CNTRL. Niven and Green attempted to get back into the match by taking out Cargill, but the champion was able to counter and get Green down, for her partner to hit her with a drop instead. Cargill got Piper onto her shoulders, and she and Belair hit a Doomsday Device to retain their gold.

