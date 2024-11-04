Adam Cole Breaks Silence On AEW Return Match Against Buddy Matthews

Adam Cole is back from his severe ankle injury, already with a win under his belt over Buddy Murphy. However, the story of Cole's victory was one of a broken man, testing the limits of his newly-healed limb. Cole is set to face Murphy's running buddy Malakai Black to prove further how fragile he is or isn't. However, he admits that his match with Murphy was a brutal experience for him.

"It's been a long 13 months. Every single one of those months...I was dreaming about stepping back into an AEW ring," Cole said in an interview shared to AEW's X (formerly known as Twitter) account. "[Buddy Matthews] tested me. Not only did he test me but he brought out the best in me and reminded me exactly who Adam Cole is and what Adam Cole stands for. Now I still have two matches to go if I want to get my hands on that scumbag MJF."

EXCLUSIVE: How did @AdamColePro feel when he returned to in-ring action against Buddy Matthews this past Wednesday, and how is he feeling ahead of his battle against Malakai Black this Wednesday on #AEWDynamite? pic.twitter.com/SyzwMf62c4 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 3, 2024

Cole says that he and Malakai Black have extensive history and he knows what to expect from the former WWE NXT Champion. However, he knows that he must win to reach his next objective in AEW.

"He is one of the toughest fights that I go through," Cole said. "I need to beat you, not just to get my hands on MJF but to prove it to myself that I can hang with the best wrestlers in the world.

Cole returned at AEW WrestleDream, over a year after his injury, to confront his former friend MJF. The former AEW World Champion is making Cole go through three matches, much like the "Labors of Jericho" that MJF put ROH World Champion Chris Jericho through some years back.