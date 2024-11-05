IYO SKY Wins No. 1 Contender's Battle Royal On WWE Raw, Will Challenge Liv Morgan

IYO SKY is the new number one contender for Liv Morgan's Women's World Championship after walking away from a battle royal in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia victorious on "WWE Raw." SKY defeated the likes of Maxxine, Bianca Belair, Jade Cargill, Zelina Vega, Shayna Baszler, Natalya, Isla Dawn, Ivy Nile, Kayden Carter, Lyra Valkyria, and more. General Manager Adam Pearce made the match official following Morgan, Raquel Rodriguez, and "Dirty" Dominik Mysterio's confrontation with the Women's Tag Team Champions that resulted in Belair slapping Morgan.

Advertisement

SKY, Cargill, Belair, and Valkyria were the last four in the ring. Cargill and Belair went face-to-face in the middle of the ring, but before they could come to blows, Valkyria and SKY got involved. Cargill and Belair delivered a Jaded and KOD at the same time and attempted to throw out their opponents, but Rodriguez got involved and pulled Belair's braid and eliminated the tag team champions when Cargill came to her aid. With Valkyria and SKY left in the ring, SKY took Valkyria over the top rope and both women battled on the ring apron. SKY hit Valkyria with a strong right hand, followed by a German suplex and eliminated her opponent to score the win.