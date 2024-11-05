Charity Says WWE's Jacob Fatu Issued 'Heartfelt Apology' For 2023 Scamming Incident

Jake's Network of Hope has officially addressed Jacob Fatu no-showing a pro wrestling fundraiser last year. The non-profit organization, aiming to help people of all ages with hygiene products and essential daily living items, paid $2,633 for his appearance, plane tickets, and hotel accommodations, but Fatu canceled it citing a "family emergency." He was asked to pay back the money, which he hadn't done.

The matter was brought back up on November 3 in a Reddit thread, prompting a reply from the user who originally posted the story last year. "My wife worked for the non-profit at the time, Jake's Network of Hope in Appleton/Neenah Wisconsin. No, unfortunately, he did not pay back the charity." Jake's Network of Hope has since addressed the incident, via "Sports Illustrated," explaining that they are in the process of sorting things out.

"Jacob Fatu and our organization are addressing this matter privately, beginning with a phone call and heartfelt apology back in May," the statement read. "While the full amount owed hasn't yet been repaid, we appreciated Jacob's acknowledgment. It can be tough to face up to your wrongdoings, and we commend him for taking steps toward confronting this."

Fatu is a prominent member of the "WWE SmackDown" roster as part of Solo Sikoa's Bloodline, playing a pivotal role in Sikoa's pinfall victory over Roman Reigns at the WWE Crown Jewel event last weekend. He had disabled his X account when the incident was brought to light once more but since the charity's statement, the account appears to be active once more.