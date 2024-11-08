Excalibur Discusses His Backstage Relationship With Other AEW Announcers

Over the last five years, Excalibur has become one of the most recognizable voices for AEW, especially after excelling in the lead play-by-play role on "AEW Dynamite" as well as being a reliable choice to work alongside experienced talents such as Jim Ross, Taz, and Tony Schiavone.

Advertisement

In a recent appearance on "AEW Unrestricted," Excalibur went into detail about his relationship with his broadcast partners, specifically explaining how his friendship with Taz has grown both on- and off-screen.

"Taz has become, at least in my opinion, a good friend. I don't know if you had him on here, what he would say, but I don't want to put words in his mouth. But, to me, somebody that is, I mean, not only a friend but a mentor as well. The relationship that we had that kind of really blossomed on [AEW] 'Dark,' I don't think it would have been possible without the time we spent in Jacksonville where we would be filming, and Taz and I would be commentating 'Dark' matches until 3-3:30 in the morning," he said.

Advertisement

Excalibur also had high praise for ROH commentator Ian Riccaboni, who he was paired up with for the first time at All In. He explained how they were able to have instant chemistry despite both of them being play-by-play announcers.

"Ian and I are both play-by-play guys and it's tough because as a play-by-play guy, you always want to take the lead, but I think when he and I worked together, we have a good rhythm. It's like playing with two point guards."

The AEW commentator expressed gratitude toward fans who used "AEW Dark" to keep themselves entertained throughout the pandemic and said that it was rewarding to be part of something meaningful.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "AEW Unrestricted" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.