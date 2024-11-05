Shawn Michaels Compares Old WWE Image Of Himself To NFL Player's Touchdown Celebration

During the Detroit Lions week nine game against the Green Bay Packers, Lions Wide Receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown performed a headstand celebration in the end zone after scoring a touchdown, which quickly became one of the most talked about moments from all the NFL action on Sunday. However, St. Brown's iconic celebration prompted WWE Hall Of Famer Shawn Michaels to dig up a photo of himself doing a headstand, but in the middle of the ring. Michaels took to social media to share an image of himself doing a headstand during his match with Sid Vicious at Survivor Series 1996, which hilariously looks almost identical to St. Brown's touchdown celebration. "Been there before," Michaels wrote.

St. Brown wasn't the only player to hit the headstand celebration on Sunday, as Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London also performed the move after scoring a touchdown against the Dallas Cowboys.

There haven't been many headstands performed in a WWE ring since Michaels did it in 1996, however after both St. Brown's and London's antics this past Sunday, it's possible a WWE star could try to replicate the celebration and continue the trend or follow in ol' HBK's footsteps.

