Rikishi Wants To See His Son Against This Bloodline Member In WWE's Hell In A Cell

WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi is best known for his dance moves and his infamous "Stink Face" finisher, but the veteran was part of one of the most memorable Hell in a Cell matches during Armageddon 2000, where he was thrown off the top of the cage. While his own luck in the gimmick match wasn't good, Rikishi believes that his son, Jimmy Uso, could have a stellar encounter inside Hell in a Cell with Jacob Fatu.

"I would like to see like a Hell in a Cell type of vibe against those two," he noted during an episode of his "Off the Top" podcast. "You know, lock them up in a cage." Rikishi further explained that both Jimmy and Jacob share levels of talent when it comes to facials, theatrical movements, and in-ring psychology, and that a brutal match in a cage could give them the opportunity to "knock it out of the park."

Earlier, while musing on who Jimmy could have a memorable feud with during his first singles run, Rikishi first opined that Fatu would be the best opponent for his son. "I feel that, you know, this could be a good test for Jacob and at the same time these two boys that were raised together up underneath the same roof, can also make their memories together," he explained, noting how Jimmy has already made history alongside his brother Jey, and could do the same with his cousin.

