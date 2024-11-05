Backstage Update On Motor City Machine Guns Signing With WWE

The Motor City Machine Guns are not only WWE Superstars, but already WWE Tag Team Champions. The legendary tag team spent a long time on the free agency, with some surprised that Chris Sabin and Alex Shelley did head to AEW. In a new "Wrestling Observer Radio," Dave Meltzer said that WWE's interest behind the scenes matched the interest they've shown by catapulting the tag team to the top of the "SmackDown" tag team ranks.

"WWE is the one that made the better offer...whether it's more money or better storyline...I don't know," Meltzer said, noting that the team had talked to both WWE and AEW but weren't getting quite the same level of interest. "I didn't get the impression AEW [was interested]...[MCMG] were looking to get a good paying job in the wrestling business."

According to Melzter, there was never any kind of offer from AEW that felt serious enough, reiterating that WWE seemed to be the team's landing spot for much of the negotiations. Melzter also points out that AEW President Tony Khan was also unable to re-sign the likes of Andrade or Jade Cargill, suggesting WWE was offering serious money. AEW has signed former WWE talent like Ricochet, Shelton Benjamin, MVP, and Bobby Lashley, all of whom have debuted recently.

Motor City Machine Guns dethroned The Bloodline's Tanga Loa and Tama Tonga in only The Guns' third match in WWE. The two men won the tag title shot earlier in the night, wrestling double duty on their way to the titles.