WWE HOFer Mark Henry Recalls The Two Nights Vince McMahon Hugged Him

The legacy Vince McMahon has built over the decades has become very convoluted and at times contradictory, as there are several stories about him going out of his way to be compassionate as well as stories of him simply being one of the most ruthless cutthroat businessmen of modern history. According to Mark Henry, there were two times across his WWE career, where McMahon outright gave him a hug.

In an interview on "The Rich Eisen Show," "The World's Strongest Man" recalled once asking McMahon whether he could entertain instead of being serious, and despite initially refusing, McMahon eventually allowed him to try it during a house show.

"I put together the best comedy match with Val Venus," he recalled. "I came in the back and it was a standing ovation from all the wrestlers."

Henry then cited this night and the night he beat Randy Orton for the World Heavyweight Championship as the two moments McMahon hugged him.

"He was just like 'Damn it, man, like that's what we do, that's the business,'" Henry continued.

Henry later commented on the aforementioned win against Orton, recalling that he was very happy with his opponent because the "Viper" had been at the center of attention as champion for a long time and could easily have refused to put him over. "I love the dude – not because of what he did for me, because we did a lot for each other," Henry noted, recalling how Orton was initially hated backstage in his early WWE run and how he was there for him. "He put the battery in my back too."

