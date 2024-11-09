WWE Hall Of Famer Jake Roberts Would've Liked To Wrestle In This Hardcore Match

WWE Hall of Famer and current AEW talent Jake "The Snake" Roberts accomplished much throughout his decades-long career, which started back in 1974, including working alongside an actual snake, but there's one hardcore stipulation the legend said he would have liked to have competed in. On an episode "The Snake Pit," Roberts answered questions from fans, and said he didn't think there were many gimmick matches he hadn't done throughout the years.

Advertisement

"Maybe a TLC [match,]" he mused to co-host Marcus DeAngelo. Roberts said he would have gone through a table if a match required it when DeAngelo brought up an unintentional table spot he knew the legend took in his career. Though he has watched a deathmatch involving more unconventional weapons, it's nothing something Roberts is interested in right now.

"No thumbtacks. No glass. None of that bulls***. No baseball bats," Roberts said. "That's just, yeah, you're putting your career on the line."

Roberts said, however, if he was still 24 or 25 years old, he would take a light tube for a massive payday, "as long as he didn't have to die" in a deathmatch. The 69 year old's final match happened in Bad Boys of Wrestling's No Limits event, where he defeated IamThePROVIDER in September 2018. His last match in WWE, then still known as the WWF, was at "Shotgun Saturday Night" against Salvatore Sincere, in a winning effort in January 1997. Roberts, who is still signed to WWE on a Legends deal, debuted for AEW in March 2020. On screen, he is currently the manager of La Faccion Ingobernable, and behind-the-scenes, he serves as a special advisor for AEW Together, the company's community outreach program.

Advertisement

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "The Snake Pit" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.