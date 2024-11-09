Damian Priest Always Gets Advice From This WWE Hall Of Famer

While he may be a veteran of the squared circle, Damian Priest prides himself on continuing to learn, especially when the lesson comes from a certain WWE Hall of Famer. During a recent appearance on "Casual Conversations with The Classic," Priest opened up about the guidance he's specifically received from The Undertaker, who he's previously cited as a childhood favorite. According to Priest, The Undertaker is also a man of candor, which he is greatly thankful for.

Advertisement

"I think the main thing my favorite thing about every piece of advice that he gives me is that he's straight with me, even if it's something that you don't necessarily want to hear," Priest said. "He's not going to sugarcoat anything, and I appreciate that because that's the only way I'm actually going to get better or just achieve something else. I don't need pats on the back. I don't need 'Good job.' I need 'Okay, it's fine, but if you would have did this this way' or 'Think about it like this' or 'Be careful about this.'"

Regarding the most important piece of advice that The Undertaker has offered him, Priest noted that it's actually commonly relayed in the professional wrestling world. Hearing it directly from The Undertaker, though, really seemed to hit it home.

Advertisement

"[The advice] is basically to be yourself; turn up the volume ... 'When you're out there, where's this guy?' Just simplifying things of who I am and how to present myself and what not to do. You don't have to beg the crowd for acceptance, just be you" Priest recalled The Undertaker telling him.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Casual Conversations with The Classic" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.