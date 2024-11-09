WWE's Cora Jade Discusses The Women Who Inspired Her, Future Goals

"WWE NXT" star Cora Jade has revealed the former stars of the "NXT" brand who have inspired her over the years.

"So, I was a fan of black and gold. So, you know, watching people like Sasha Banks and Bayley and Finn Balor and people like that, I was so inspired to come and do that myself," Jade said during a recent appearance on "The Masked Man Show."

Jade has been involved in the wrestling business since late 2018 and signed with WWE in January 2021. She is a former NXT Women's Tag Team Champion with longtime friend and rival Roxanne Perez. "It really is cool just to sit and think about how much the women have evolved," Jade said. "Like, when you really think about it, none of this stuff would have been possible you know, like a few years ago."

Jade described the motivation that comes from healthy competition among her peers, adding that everyone pushes one another, which has inspired her.

"Yeah, I mean, obviously, like you said, everyone's goal is to get to the main roster and be on 'Raw' and 'SmackDown.' And, obviously, everyone wants the main event of WrestleMania, or at least you should if you're here, you know. But I am enjoying the ride and, like, you know, there's times when you can get a little bit impatient, [thinking] 'Why am I not there yet?'"

Jade is content being a member of the "NXT" roster and pointed out the variation on the current program, noting that there was something for everyone.

