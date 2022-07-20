During tonight’s episode of “NXT 2.0,” Cora Jade threw her NXT Women’s Tag Team Title in the trash.

She threw the title in the trash after saying it was worth nothing and that it is now the “Generation of Jade.”

Before that, Jade came out to the ring to discuss why she turned on her tag team partner Roxanne Perez. According to her, it was because Perez decided to cash in her breakout contract against NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose, 30 minutes after they won the NXT Women’s Tag Team Titles at “Great American Bash.”

Jade made her heel turn on the 7/12 episode of “NXT” after she hit Perez with the tag team belt during her match with Mandy Rose.

As noted, Cora Jade is one of the 20 women to be in tonight’s Battle Royal To Determine The #1 Contender For the NXT Women’s Championship. The other participants are Yulia Leon, Sloane Jacobs, Lash Legend, Tatum Paxley, Tiffany Stratton, Elektra Lopez, Arianna Grace, Valentina Feroz, Kiana James, Sarray, Wendy Choo, Amari Miller, Fallon Henley, Indi Hartwell, Alba Fyre, Nikkita Lyons, Katana Chance, Kayden Carter, and Ivy Nile.

