“WWE NXT” had a drop in overall ratings this week, but the program hit where it counted in the key demographic. Wrestlenomics released the rating numbers for Tuesday evening, and the 7/13 episode received 582,000 viewers on average, down 2% from the Great American Bash episode last week. The 18-49 demographic, however, saw an increase of 17% as it accrued an average viewership of 183,000 to give the episode a 0.14 P18-49 rating.

“NXT” ranked at #21 for cable originals in the key demo and #36 for broadcast primetime. The top draw for Tuesday was “America’s Got Talent” on NBC with a 0.73 P18-49 rating.

From an annual perspective, the numbers for last night’s “NXT” are not positive. The 7/13/2021 episode had an average audience of 705,000, 17.5% higher than this week’s episode, and even though the 18-49 demographic was up from last week, it’s considerably down from 2021. The 7/13/2021 episode had a 0.19 P18-49 rating — 27% higher than this week’s program. Just like yesterday evening, last year’s show had no sports to contend with.

Last night’s episode of “NXT” was a newsworthy one as Roxanne Perez challenged Mandy Rose for the NXT Women’s Championship, but matters went awry for Perez. The 2022 Breakout Champion was seemingly on her way to victory before her partner, Cora Jade, stabbed her in the back — the pair had just defeated Rose’s associates, Toxic Attraction, for the “NXT” Women’s Tag Team Championship on the previous episode. Perez, who had suffered a mysterious attack to open the show and was wrestling wounded, hit her Pop Rox finisher on Rose on the floor outside the ring, but when she sent the champ back onto the canvas, Jade cracked her with her championship belt. This gave Rose the opportunity the recover and hit a bicycle kick for the three count.

The program also saw Apollo Crews lose to Giovanni Vinci and the D’Angelo Family (Tony D’Angelo and Channing Lorenzo) defeat Edris Enofe and Malik Blade. Some hype was also generated for next week, as Damon Kemp is set to face Roderick Strong in singles action and A-Kid is set to debut under a new look and a new alias. NXT Champion Bron Breakker was not featured on the program.

