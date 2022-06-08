Roxanne Perez, the self-proclaimed prodigy of women’s wrestling, clearly has a lot of wrestlers and fans alike rooting for her to live up to expectations.

Following Roxanne’s victory in the inaugural NXT Women’s Breakout Tournament, the likes of WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels, Bayley, Paige, Natalya, Maria Kanellis and several others sent out their congratulatory messages to the 20-year-old wunderkind.

Meanwhile, Booker T’s promotion Reality of Wrestling (ROW), where Roxanne began training at the age of 13, also sent out a heartfelt message to their prized pupil. In fact, a number of ROW’s students and trainers were at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando to witness Roxanne make history.

Roxanne Perez defeated Tiffany Stratton in the finals of the NXT Women’s Breakout tourney, earning a contract for a future NXT Women’s Championship match. She can cash in the contract at any time, similar to the Money in the Bank briefcase on the main roster. En route to the finals, Roxanne had defeated Kiana James in the first round and Lash Legend in the semi-finals.

The rising star made her WWE debut on the April 20 episode of NXT, a month after being introduced as part of the mid-March WWE Performance Center Class that also included Fallon Henley, Kiana James, Bianca Carelli, and Channing Lauren.

