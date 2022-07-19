WWE aired a promo during the 7/18 “Raw” revealing participants for the 20-woman battle royal to determine the next challenger to Mandy Rose’s NXT Women’s Championship.

The battle royal will be held on the 7/19 episode of “NXT 2.0” featuring the following Superstars:

Yulisa Leon

Sloane Jacobs

Lash Legend

Tatum Paxley

Tiffany Stratton

Elektra Lopez

Arianna Grace

Valentina Feroz

Kiana James

Sarray

Wendy Choo

Amari Miller

Fallon Henley

Indi Hartwell

Cora Jade

Alba Fyre

Nikkita Lyons

Katana Chance

Kayden Carter

Ivy Nile

A notable omission from the list is Roxanne Perez, who was attacked in the parking lot last week and subsequently betrayed by her tag team partner, Cora Jade. It’s possible Perez is selling injuries from the attack at the hands of Jade.

Jade turning on Perez was met with some criticism, with many fans wondering why the break-up occurred exactly a week after they captured the NXT Women’s Tag Team Championships at the “Great American Bash” special episode. According to Dave Meltzer, as abrupt as Jade’s heel turn was, plans were always in place for the angle ever since the two women began tagging.

WWE has yet to announce the status of the NXT Women’s Tag Titles. With Jade turning on Perez, it’s likely they are vacated in order to crown new champions, but nothing is confirmed.

So @CoraJadeWWE is just gonna act like she didn't break our hearts last week? Okay. #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/yJ2pyTFP62 — USA Network (@USA_Network) July 19, 2022

WWE has also announced that the brawl which took place between Solo Sikoa and Von Wagner after Friday’s “SmackDown” will air on Tuesday’s “NXT 2.0” show. As noted earlier, the show will also feature the re-debut of A-Kid as Axiom.

Mandy Rose has held the NXT Women’s Title for nearly 300 days. She captured the title from Raquel Rodriguez at “NXT: Halloween Havoc” last October.

