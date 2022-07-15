As abrupt as Cora Jade’s heel turn was this past Tuesday on “WWE NXT” the plans were reportedly in place for the move since the beginning. According to The Wrestling Observer, the angle and execution went exactly as it was laid out with Jade and Roxanne Perez winning the NXT Tag Team Titles from Toxic Attraction and Jade shocking everybody with a stab in the back the week after.

It was in the main event of the 7/12 episode of “NXT” where Perez challenged Mandy Rose for the Women’s Championship and the former ROH Women’s Champion had Rose dead to rights when she hit her Pop Rox finisher on the outside. However, when Perez sent the champ back into the ring, Jade came over and nailed Perez with her Tag Team Title. This gave the champion time to recuperate and hit Perez with a bicycle kick for the pin fall win.

A heel turn for Jade was hinted at early on as it was Jade who couldn’t defeat Rose for the NXT Women’s Championship. Jade’s partner, Perez, was on the upswing in “NXT” as the young star secured the Breakout Tournament crown and later the Tag Titles alongside Jade. Perez has been positioned as “NXT’s” biggest female babyface and putting her in an eventual feud with a scorned Jade made sense down the road, but the sudden move involving the two new champions left a lot of fans scratching their heads on social media.

A different “NXT” star is set to have a turn in the opposite direction of Jade as Damon Kemp, the younger brother of Gable Steveson, is in line to face a heelish Roderick Strong next week. Kemp has served as a “prodigy” to Strong in Diamond Mine.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]