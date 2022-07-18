It appears WWE NXT stars Solo Sikoa and Von Wagner could be bound for the main roster soon.

After the live telecast of Friday’s “SmackDown” at the Amway Arena in Orlando, WWE taped a backstage fight featuring Sikoa and Wagner, which will air on Tuesday’s “NXT 2.0.” episode on the USA Network.

On Friday night there was an altercation between @WWEVonWagner and @WWESoloSikoa at #SmackDown. Tune in this Tuesday on #WWENXT at 8/7 C on @USA_Network to see what went down! pic.twitter.com/nH8Q7kJTd0 — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) July 18, 2022

The fact that the altercation took place after “SmackDown” could be a sign of WWE considering the two young Superstars for main roster debuts. Typically, wrestlers on the verge of a call-up work several dark matches on either of the two main roster shows, giving WWE higher-ups and producers a closer look at their skillsets.

It’s also possible that WWE shot the angle Friday since “SmackDown” was taking place at the Amway Center, which is located minutes from the Performance Center. That said, Sikoa is reportedly set for a main roster call-up soon. According to Louis Dangoor of GiveMeSport, Sikoa “will be on the main roster after SummerSlam on July 30” but WWE has yet to decide if he will be paired with The Usos, his real-life brothers.

🚨 I’ve been told that more likely than not, Solo Sikoa will be on the main roster after SummerSlam on July 30. Not decided whether or not he’ll be paired with The Usos, his real life brothers. Worth noting that @SeanRossSapp initially reported Solo was in talks for a call-up. — Louis Dangoor (@TheLouisDangoor) July 15, 2022

In a recent interview with BT Sport, Sikoa stressed that he plans on blazing his own trail rather than being paired with The Bloodline.

“I need to do me, man,” Sikoa said. “The world needs to see me. They’ve already seen them. They have already seen what they can do. It all worked out just fine.”

Sikoa and Wagner have been embroiled in a bitter rivalry for several weeks. On Tuesday’s “NXT 2.0” episode, their match ended in a Double Count Out, which was followed by a backstage brawl outside the Performance Center. The segment ended with Sikoa tossing Mr. Stone, Wagner’s manager, into a large trash can.

Both Wagner and Sikoa are second-generation wrestlers. While Wagner is the son of former WWE/WCW star Wayne Bloom, Sikoa is the youngest son of WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi.

