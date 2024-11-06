Teddy Long Congratulates 'Gangster' Vince McMahon On New Endeavor

After somehow moving back to the top of WWE, selling the promotion to TKO, and becoming a board member, Vince McMahon was forced to step away from the promotion he co-founded due to all the horrific allegations made against him. In a surprising turn of events, McMahon recently announced that he'll be launching an entertainment company and has already hired former WWE staff.

"Congratulations to him," Teddy Long said after being asked about McMahon's announced endeavor during an episode of "The Wrestling Time Machine." "He's a man that I would just consider a gangster." Long opined that McMahon isn't someone who could simply be stopped, and that he'll have a lot to prove, especially after all the allegations made against him. Long further noted that McMahon's future will definitely be determined by the outcome of the lawsuit he faces.

McMahon's new company is described as being an "entertainment company," and will seemingly have nothing to do with wrestling, but could he someday make his way back into the industry? "That's Vince's life, professional wrestling, you know and I can witness to that," Long recalled, telling a story about how McMahon was able to speak about wrestling throughout a plane ride they once had. "I wouldn't doubt that not at all that he might not show back up with something going." However, Long again emphasized how important potential charges could be, but brought up how charges can be reversed, such as in the case of Bill Cosby.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "The Wrestling Time Machine" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.