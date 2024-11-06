AEW Original Marko Stunt Details Health Issues Leading To Retirement

Former AEW star Marko Stunt announced that he's officially retired from pwrestling at 28-years-old in a social media post made late last week. Since then, Stunt has appeared on the "Love Wrestling" podcast, where he commented on his retirement, his obligations to his family, and the hopes he had on getting back into the industry before having to face reality.

"It's just something that I've been trying to put off. I knew it was bound to happen eventually, but I thought I might have a few more years in me," Stunt said. He also explained that he underwent several tests, and discovered that his right hip is rotating inwards, causing him pain, and that his right leg is shorter than his left leg because of this. "Their recommendation was — for my long-term health — to step away because there is that possibility of being paralyzed."

Stunt described the news as a "wake-up call," and pointed out that he has a family now, including a daughter, and that he's now focusing on growing that family. Stunt sadly revealed that his injury has given him trouble playing with his daughter, who's only four-months-old. "I don't want her to get older and want to play with her dad and I'm not able to," he said. Stunt also noted that he took two years off, but still felt bad the following morning after having a match. However, Stunt says his family have been supportive, but they're almost relieved to see him retire. "They enjoy seeing me wrestle, but they don't enjoy seeing me wrestle at the same time."

