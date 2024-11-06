Bully Ray & Mark Henry Critique How Shelton Benjamin Has Been Used In AEW

The Hurt Business is finally reunited within AEW, but before Bobby Lashley made his dominating debut, Shelton Benjamin first appeared on the scene, and has since competed in three matches for the promotion. WWE Hall of Famers Mark Henry and Bully Ray recently commented on Benjamin's AEW journey so far on "Busted Open Radio," criticizing the way the promotion has been handling him.

Advertisement

According to Bully, Benjamin's booking has gone the way it has because Tony Khan prioritizes wrestling matches, and so does the AEW audience he caters to. "If I had the pencil, there is no way in hell Shelton Benjamin would have been treated the way he has been treated since the day he came here," Bully noted. Bully also criticized the "Gold Standard's" 10-minute match with Lio Rush, and explained that the veteran should have been brought in as one of the "baddest mothertruckers" on the planet. "Shelton is in the same position — almost same position — that he was in the WWE."

Henry then chimed in, agreeing with Bully's points, but said Benjamin isn't "damaged goods," and could get back to a major spot if he's simply allowed to wrestle a few people. Henry then noted that Lashley is now the boss, and the one person to call when things aren't looking good. "Now you gotta give a reason of why he should be feared. Swerve — they need to find Nana bloodied up and Bobby wiping his hands off," Henry opined. "Bobby needs to walk around there like a living, breathing horror movie, and if they do that? Then everything is fixed."

Advertisement

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.