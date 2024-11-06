WWE Hall Of Famer Eric Bischoff Reacts To Vince McMahon's New Venture: 'OK But Why?'

Former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon is currently awaiting the results of a federal investigation into former employee Janel Grant's allegations of sexual abuse, harassment, and trafficking, but in his time away from WWE, McMahon is reportedly starting a new entertainment company. On the latest "83 Weeks," WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff said he was perplexed by the decision.

Advertisement

"When I heard it my reaction was, 'Okay, but why?' It's gonna be really tough ... Harvey Weinstein, and I don't mean to compare the two cases ... people's reactions to that kind of controversy is not good," Bischoff said. The former WCW President doesn't believe people will want to do business with the disgraced executive. "You don't even have to be very astute when it comes to business, or public relations, or current events to understand that you've got advertisers that will react ... Just a s*** show of disaster."

Bischoff says he's prepared to be wrong, but he doesn't think there's a sizeable enough audience to make the endeavor work.

"Maybe there are people out there who just don't care," Bischoff said, noting that McMahon has bought, not rented, property in Santa Monica, CA. "Santa Monica's not a cheap place to buy property, so if that's true, this is a kinda long-term play."

Advertisement

Two former WWE executives are already said to be joining McMahon in the entertainment company. According to the initial news, McMahon and co. have no plans for the company to deal with professional wrestling, keeping him out of competition with Endeavor's TKO Group Holdings, which currently consists of WWE, UFC, and Professional Bull Riding.