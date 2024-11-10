Cameron Grimes Recalls Butting Heads With WWE's LA Knight Behind The Scenes In Impact

Trevor Lee — formally known as Cameron Grimes in WWE — was released from the company this past April after spending three years wrestling on "WWE NXT" and just eleven months on the main roster. One of Grimes' most memorable feuds on the developmental brand was with current United States Champion LA Knight, where the two battled over the Million Dollar Championship in a series of matches. Despite both men working well together, Grimes revealed to Denise Salcedo that himself and Knight had a difficult time getting along when they first met each other in Impact Wrestling.

"LA Knight, who I had met in Impact at the time and we kind of initially started butting heads because of just like our personalities, just as real life people, but then we became like real close friends and kind of moved through that process together, and it was very cool that he then came to "NXT" and now we had crossed paths again. And then we were able to do that storyline and really kind of launch the "Mega Star" La Knight character as well, so I mean it was just so much fun."

Grimes continued to reflect on his "NXT" run, expressing pride in watching his former colleagues succeed on the main roster, and in helping newer talent during the "NXT 2.0" days who were less experienced professional wrestlers.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Denise Salcedo" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.