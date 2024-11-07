Former WWE Star Bobby Lashley Officially All Elite, Set To Open Tonight's AEW Dynamite

One week after he made his debut during "AEW Dynamite," Tony Khan has announced that Bobby Lashley is "All Elite," officially confirming his signing. Lashley emerged last week following a match between Swerve Strickland and Shelton Benjamin, joining Benjamin and MVP in attacking Strickland and Prince Nana to debut The Hurt Syndicate. Along with his signing, it was confirmed by Khan in a post to X that Lashley and The Hurt Syndicate will be opening tonight's "AEW Dynamite."

"It's official: Bobby Lashley is All Elite!" Khan wrote. "Bobby Lashley + The Hurt Syndicate will kick off Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite on TBS for the first time ever TONIGHT!"

It's official: @fightbobby is All Elite! Don't miss @AEWonTV

Live at 8pm ET/7pm CT

Bobby Lashley + The Hurt Syndicate will kick off Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite on TBS for the first time ever TONIGHT!

Albeit with a new name, The Hurt Syndicate will be considered the reunion of The Hurt Business, the stable that began in WWE in 2020 when Benjamin aligned with MVP, who was himself managing Lashley. They would later add Cedric Alexander to the mix, and at their height (during the COVID-19 pandemic) they had Lashley as WWE and United States Champion with Benjamin and Alexander reigning as the "WWE Raw" Tag Team Champions. Despite Lashley's success in the world title picture, The Hurt Business was eventually disbanded, with MVP later managing Omos until the end of his tenure. Lashley himself founded a new stable alongside the Street Profits as The Pride, but would find himself minimally featured before his departure in August.

Staying true to form, MVP is looking for more potential members beyond Lashley, having notably handed business cards out to The Acclaimed and Ricochet. He was offering Strickland the opportunity to join his side before hostilities began, and thus his refusal kicked off the feud which will likely be addressed tonight.