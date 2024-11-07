Tommy Dreamer: WWE Needs To Treat This Star More Like A Heel, Based On Fan Reaction

ECW legend Tommy Dreamer has been closely watching the WWE product over the past few years alongside his co-hosts since joining the "Busted Open Radio" team. Dreamer recently commented on this week's episode of "WWE Raw," in which Bronson Reed cost Seth Rollins a shot at reclaiming the World Heavyweight Championship, and explained why he believes that the promotion should make Reed more of a heel.

According to Dreamer, WWE might inadvertently make Reed a face if they don't make changes to the way he's being utilized. "They have to position him as the heel all times because if not he's gonna turn babyface and where does that fit him?" Dreamer questioned. Despite this, the veteran notes that Reed's feud with Rollins has definitely elevated him and if he does defeat his rival, he could alternatively face GUNTHER as a face for the World Heavyweight Championship instead.

Earlier in the podcast, Bully Ray expressed how he thinks that Rollins' promo last week led to Reed getting his retribution this week, and despite those who believe it hurt Reed, without the promo he likely wouldn't have gotten payback. "The thing that stood out to me the most was the ending of the match," Bully noted. "The trash talking, in retrospect after seeing last night, doesn't bother me because it gave Bronson a reason to come back last night and do what he did to Seth." Despite this, Bully admits that Reed is still getting over, but understands why people have turned against the feud.

