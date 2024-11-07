AEW's Jeff Jarrett Explains Why WWE ID Program Is 'Healthy' For Wrestling Industry

WWE recently announced their latest endeavor, WWE ID, which will set out to legitimize several wrestling schools and bring them under the promotion's banner, allowing the would-be-stars to have a straight path into WWE if they want to. On "My World," Jeff Jarrett commented on this new endeavor and what it could mean for the future of wrestling.

Jarrett admitted that he doesn't know too much about WWE ID, and just listed the few already announced schools. "But at the end of the day, I think it's healthy for the industry," he said, going on to compare the wrestling industry to the music industry, and how many singers get their starts performing in bars, which he equated to the independent circuit. "It's really the fertile soil that a talent gets to create their own persona," he added, noting how wrestlers only hone their craft on the independent circuits and not wrestling schools.

"The more the WWE can rattle the cages of the independent scene," he said, pointing out how the other wrestling schools not in partnership with WWE will have to up their game and figure out how to respond to this and get traction. "I just think it's healthy for the industry in so many ways." Jarrett also recalled his father's infamous calls with Vince McMahon back in the day, where they discussed the wrestling developmental scene at the time where WWE was on the rise, and that things have already changed significantly since then. "Folks, this is a business, and treat it as such."

