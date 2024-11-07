AEW's Will Hobbs Goes Off On Don Callis, Airs Grievances

"Powerhouse" Will Hobbs is back, and angry at his former running buddies in The Don Callis Family. After nearly half a year on the shelf due to a leg injury sustained in April, Hobbs returned on Wednesday to be Ricochet's mystery partner in a main event tag team match against AEW International Champion Konosuke Takeshita and Kyle Fletcher. "Five months, man. Five months of being disrespected. No phone call. No email. Not even a text. Not even a get well gift," Hobbs said on X, furious at the Callis Family's neglect during his recuperation. "You know what I'm all about. So you want to go to war? Let's go to war. Look at these soldiers. Look who I brought with me."

Hobbs gestured to the three other men beside him, former International Champion Will Ospreay, former ROH World Tag Team Champion Mark Davis, and former IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Champion Ricochet. The group has all had more than their share of history with Callis and his family. Like Hobbs, Davis was also neglected by his tag partner Fletcher, who is now fully invested in the Callis Family much to Davis' chagrin. Fletcher cost Ospreay the International Championship recently, aiding Family member Takeshita in besting Ospreay and Ricochet, and even shaving his Ospreay-like locks in hopes of separating himself from his former United Empire comrade.

Hobbs and Ricochet were successful against the Callis Family on Wednesday, but a post-match attack led to Davis and Ospreay running out to make the save, forming a seemingly temporary alliance between the four men.