Powerhouse Hobbs Returns To AEW As Ricochet's Mystery Partner For Dynamite Main Event

"Powerhouse" Will Hobbs returned to "AEW Dynamite" following an injury that left him on the shelf since April after tearing a tendon during an IWGP Heavyweight Championship match against Jon Moxley. Hobbs returned to be Ricochet's mystery partner in the main event against The Don Callis Family's Kyle Fletcher and Konosuke Takeshita. During his entrance, Ricochet got on the microphone to tell Takeshita and Fletcher, who had told him during "AEW Collision" on Saturday that he could pick any partner he wanted, that he "did some digging" and found that Hobbs' contract with the Family expired, and he felt forgotten about. Ricochet said Hobbs was pissed off, and Hobbs' music hit. The pair headed down the ramp, and immediately took the fight to Fletcher and Takeshita as the bell rang.

Ricochet pinned the International Champion, Takeshita, and Fletcher attempted to take out Hobbs and Ricochet after the match. Mark Davis ran down to take on Fletcher, but was met by Lance Archer and Brian Cage. Adam Cole, Takeshita's opponent for next week's "Dynamite," interfered as well, fighting the champion up the ramp to the back. Will Ospreay also made an entrance and ran off the rest of the Don Callis Family, with Ospreay, Davis, and Ricochet standing tall alongside the former champion in the ring to end the broadcast.