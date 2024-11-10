WWE Hall Of Famer The Godfather Discusses Relationship With Shane McMahon

Shane McMahon might have had a difficult relationship with his father, Vince McMahon, and according to wrestling veterans like Jim Ross, he was never his father's favorite or "heir" to his empire, but Shane still managed to form a kinship with many of the wrestlers employed by WWE instead. In an episode of his "Poddin' Ain't Easy" podcast, The Godfather recalled his relationship with Shane and claimed they did a lot of "cool things" outside of wrestling. When asked what his favorite moment with Shane was, The Godfather quickly said that he couldn't answer the question on air, seemingly suggesting that they likely got into some wild situations together.

"Here's the deal: Shane used to drive – me and 'Taker would go out every night to strip clubs, and Vince didn't want us to get no DUIs, so Shane used to drive me and 'Taker all the time," he recalled. The Godfather further admitted that he's not certain Shane was 21 at the time, but the three of them would drive to strip clubs and would hang out a lot.

"Dude, I got a lot of cool things with him but I can't say 'em!" he noted. "I'm the Godfather, don't forget, and he's hanging with me and 'Taker, and strippers, and Jack Daniels – C'mon man?" The Godfather then recalled something he once heard Kevin Nash say about Shane, and that the veteran said something to the effect of calling Shane the "coolest rich mother**ker" he knew. "And that describes him pretty good!"

