Why Everyone Thinks Shane McMahon's Relationship With Vince Is Ruined Forever

Vince McMahon's relationship with his son, Shane McMahon, has been questionable for the past few years, especially since Stephanie McMahon seemingly began to inherit Vince's role in WWE. However, in light of the allegations against Vince McMahon, the industry has already started to distance itself from him, so could this be a potential reason why Shane never quite took his mantle?

During their time together in WWE, Shane and Vince have been involved with numerous on-screen storylines. Shane often took his father on, like when he "bought" WCW and was at the forefront of "The Invasion" angle, which saw many former WCW names walk into WWE as a militia. Years later, Shane also clashed with his father on-screen when he returned to the promotion after a lengthy absence.

While neither man has confirmed how bad their relationship has been over the years, many veterans have claimed that there definitely is some real-life heat between the father and son. Despite this, Shane has tried to distance himself from Vince by striking out on his own and starting his own business ventures. With that in mind, let's look back at the history of their relationship.