A new report from Fightful has further details regarding the Shane McMahon – Royal Rumble controversy that has been breaking throughout the week.

As noted, there were reported heated arguments that happened backstage as the Royal Rumble prepared to go live. This led to Shane being “quietly let go” in the wake of what occurred, however, there has been no confirmation by WWE.

In the latest update, it was noted by several sources that Shane had the intention of coming out in a spot that would highlight him well, even mentioning the #1 spot in his pitch. Vince McMahon personally came along with plan changes to the men’s Rumble and said he wouldn’t be doing much of what was laid out by Shane.

When Vince McMahon and Brock Lesnar heard the plans he had pitched, neither of the men were happy with the ideas. Shane reportedly pushed for the ideas to be seen through but that obviously didn’t end up happening.

A humorous note was added to the report, explaining that Shane’s original number – 29 – and Randy Orton’s original number – 28 – ended up getting reversed somehow. Shane reacted hastily to the situation, but Randy informed him that he would definitely not be entering to Shane’s “Here Comes The Money” theme song

As reported before, Shane has been pulled from all RAW, Elimination Chamber, and WrestleMania 38 plans. You can click here for the latest backstage update on his heat from producing the Royal Rumble, what happened between him and his father, and his WWE future.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]