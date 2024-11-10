AEW's Ricochet Explains Evolving In-Ring Style

Throughout the latter half of his WWE career, Ricochet was often viewed as somebody who would benefit from jumping ship to AEW due to his high-flying ability and potential in-ring chemistry with many of the company's stars. Several fans felt that Ricochet wasn't being used to his full potential in WWE, or that the creative team was holding him back from utilizing his unique skillset. However, in a recent interview on "Insight," the former Intercontinental Champion argued that WWE didn't limit him as much as people think.

Advertisement

"People try to say that 'oh I'm so glad he got to AEW so he could be unleashed' but he's like doing all the same stuff ... I've said this before but I have not changed anything from jump, even in WWE I was doing springboard 450s to the outside on to the announce tables," Ricochet said. "I was doing 630s, I was doing double jump shooting stars to the outside, I was doing double moonsaults off the cages, I was doing double springboard corkscrew splashes ... I have not toned down anything, I think it's time and place and obviously the opponents that I'm in there with."

Along with staying true to his in-ring style, Ricochet also mentioned that he's beginning to become focused on maintaining longevity, aspiring for a career length comparable to his former colleagues in AJ Styles and Rey Mysterio.

Advertisement

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Insight" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.