AEW's Jeff Jarrett Assesses What Former WWE Star Baron Corbin Needs To Do

Baron Corbin's recent WWE release came to the shock of many, especially after he had what seemed like a successful run in "WWE NXT" alongside Bron Breakker, which many believed could have revitalized his career. In light of the news, AEW's Jeff Jarrett gave his take on what Corbin should do next, on his "My World" podcast.

Advertisement

"His pedigree speaks for itself in volumes. But social media is his best friend," Jarrett noted, but simultaneously cautioned Corbin against it, as it could as easily be someone's worst enemy. Still, you have an immediate connection with your followers, since most people already following you are interested in you. "Fail to plan — the old saying goes — you are planning to fail," Jarrett advised the former WWE star. "And part of that plan may be 'Let's recalibrate and figure out what the next step is.'"

Jarrett then opined that Corbin's athletic ability and name value should easily find him work in Japan or Mexico or even the Middle East. However, the veteran cautioned that the money Corbin will earn elsewhere will not be like what he made in WWE, and that he should temper his expectations. "When you're starting a startup business, what do you gotta do? I gotta invest in this; I gotta invest my time, I certainly gotta invest my talent, and I probably gotta invest in some dollars, and I would look at it as such," Jarrett advised.

Advertisement

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "My World" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.